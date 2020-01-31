How Wigan can get extra time to seal a last-minute deal on deadline day - IF the right target becomes available

Wigan could have some extra time in which to seal deals this evening - should they wish to spring into action.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Wigan could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings.

Although the Latics aren't been linked with any incomings, Josh Windass could leave for Sheffield Wednesday, with Jordan Rhodes potentially coming in as a makeweight.

But while the transfer window is set to close at 11pm, there is still time for Wigan to spring a surprise and seal further incomings - although the clock is ticking.

As per EFL rules, Brighton can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 11pm deadline.

Brighton will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.