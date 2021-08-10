Hull City 1 Wigan Athletic 1: Leam Richardson's outfit win on penalties

Wigan Athletic opened the scoring

Jordan Cousins marked his Wigan debut by scoring the winning penalty at the MKM Stadium as Latics booked their place in the hat for the next round.

Whilst Cousins tapped in the deciding 16th spot kick, it was another debutant who stood out the most, with Stephen Humphrys enjoying an impressive first outing.

The new signing looked lively throughout the game, causing the Tigers defence headaches more than once during his 68 minutes on the pitch.

Latics' tie at Hull City finished 1-1 after 90 minutes

The first chance of game came Wigan’s way, as Cousin’s header sailed wide of the target.

Humphrys also had early opportunities to give Leam Richardson’s side the lead.

His first attempt came from outside the box, hitting the ball straight at Nathan Baxter.

Meanwhile, his second, a few moments later, tested the Hull keeper a bit more, as he tipped away a header down to his left, after a great ball into the box by another debutant

Scott Smith.

The home side also had opportunities of their own but didn’t call Jamie Jones into action throughout the first half, with long shots either wide or easily blocked by a solid Wigan defence.

Back down the other end, Latics continued to create half chances, as Will Keane glanced a header wide.

The teams went into the break level with the game nowhere near some of the previous encounters between the sides.

Four minutes into the second half, the deadlock was broken, as Humphrys marked an impressive debut with a goal.

The 23-year-old struck the ball past Baxter in the box at the second time of asking, after his initial attempt was stopped.

Wigan’s lead didn’t last for long, as Hull equalised five minutes, as Keane Lewis-Potter found space in the box and smoothly slotted past Jones with a good finish into the bottom right

corner to get his second of the season.

Just after the hour mark, Tom Eaves put a free header into the side netting, as Grant McCann’s side took control of the game.

Di’Shon Bernard also had a golden opportunity but couldn’t get enough control on his effort to keep it down.

Wigan also had chances to retake the lead, with Will Keane coming the closest with a header against the post.

In the final moments of the game, Harry Wood came close to snatching the game for the home side, but put the ball past the post, leaving things to be decided by penalties.

The spot kicks were as close as the rest of the evening, with 14 successfully converted, including one by keeper Jones, before Bernard put his over the bar.

That left Cousins the opportunity to seal the victory, which he happily took to send Wigan home with a spot in the second round.

Hull City: Nathan Baxter, Jacob Greaves (C), Tom Eaves, Keane Lewis-Potter (60), Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon, James Scott, George Moncur, Matt Smith, Brandon Fleming,

Di’Shon Bernard. Substitutes: Harvey Cartwright, Andy Smith, Harry Wood, William Jarvis (60), Thomas Nixon, Josh Hinds, Olly Green.

Goals: Lewis-Potter (54)

Wigan Athletic: Jamie Jones, Kell Watts (74), Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Max Power (C) (68), Will Keane, Jordan Jones, Thelo, Aasgaard, Luke Robinson, Scott Smith, Stephen

Humphrys (68). Substitutes: Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Charlie Wyke, Gavin Massey (68), Callum Lang, James Carragher (74), Kieran Lloyd (68).