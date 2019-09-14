Hull City 2 Wigan Athletic 2

Joe Gelhardt's first senior goal - within two minutes of coming off the bench - rescued a precious point for Wigan Athletic in a 2-2 draw at Hull City.

The 17-year-old had been sent on, alongside Joe Garner, just after the three-quarter mark at the KCOM Stadium, with Latics trailing 2-1.

And with virtually his first touch, he accepted a pass from Jamal Lowe, before bamboozling his marker with a terrific turn and smashing an unstoppable shot past George Long.

Up until Gelhardt's introduction, it looked as though Wigan's miserable record on the road would continue.

Having taken the lead inside eight minutes through Chey Dunkley, Latics found themselves trailing at the halfway mark with Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki on the mark for the Tigers.

But the home side were unable to put the game beyond the reach of Latics, who showed great character to record a second draw on the bounce.

The visitors couldn't have got off to a better start, with Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick finding the head of Kieffer Moore, whose effort was parried out by goalkeeper George Long.

But Dunkley was fastest to react to the loose ball, and slammed it in from four yards.

However, Latics weren't given the opportunity to build on their lead, and were pegged back within two minutes.

The defence couldn't clear a cross from the Hull left, and the rebounded fortuitously to Bowen, who stuck it past former Hull stopper David Marshall.

It went from bad to worse on 19 minutes when Hull took the lead - and again Latics were their own worst enemies.

Goalscorer Dunkley was caught in possession and Nathan Byrne had to take one for the team with a cynical trip on Bowen on the edge of the box.

And Grosicki exacted the perfect revenge, curling a brilliant free-kick beyond the fingertips of Marshall and into the top corner.

Latics then again couldn't clear their lines, and Tom Eaves wasted a free header at the far post which ended up in the stand behind the goal.

Sam Morsy sent a speculative strike just wide from 25 yards, before Marshall miscontrolled a backpass - thanks to a bobble - and was fortunate to see the ball roll just wide of the upright.

It was almost 2-2 right on half-time when a scramble in the Hull box saw the ball fall to Moore, whose shot was blocked superbly by the grounded Ryan Tafazolli.

There was still time for Bowen to send over a cross that missed the head of Tom Eaves but almost find its way in at the far post, with Marshall helping it round the post for a corner.

Marshall was called into action again just before the hour mark to make a fabulous save to deny Grosicki, with Morsy heading another effort off the line.

The Latics goalkeeper then made an even better stop to somehow keep out a carbon-copy free-kick from Grosicki which was also heading into the top corner.

Latics were plugging away without much luck, and boss Paul Cook showed his hand with 19 minutes to go, withdrawing Moore and Gavin Massey and sending on Gelhardt and Garner.

And the switch reaped immediate dividends, with Gelhardt announcing himself on the scene in fine style.