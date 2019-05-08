I'd love to stay at Wigan Athletic, admits Darron Gibson

Darron Gibson admits his year with Wigan Athletic has rekindled his love for football – and is something he would like to continue if at all possible.

The former Republic of Ireland international joined Latics last summer, initially on trial, after having his contract with Sunderland cancelled for off-the-field indiscretions.

But after persuading Paul Cook he was worthy of a 12-month deal, Gibson has been a reliable member of the Latics squad when called upon, making 18 appearances in the engine room.

And the 31-year-old would love to extend his stay at the DW Stadium if the opportunity arose.

“Yeah, I would love to stay here,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Honestly, I would love nothing more than sign a new deal.

“But at this present moment in time, we’ve not had that conversation.

“Hopefully over the next few days and weeks we will.

“Probably because the season’s gone so close to the wire, we’ve not had too much time to sit back and think about next year.

“But fingers crossed something will get sorted, because this is a smashing club to be part of.”

Having fallen out of love with the game, by his own admission, the former Manchester United and Everton man says the move to Wigan has kickstarted his career.

“I haven’t enjoyed my football for a long period of time,” he revealed.

“There’s been ups and downs throughout, but I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed the season here.

“On the whole, I think the campaign’s gone well.

“Our goal at the start of the season was obviously to stay up, and we’ve done that.

“There’s been some great performances and some poor performances along the way.

“Our home form was great and our form was poor.

“But ultimately the job was survival so it’s job done.”

Latics have so far only offered new deals to free agents Nick Powell and Gavin Massey.