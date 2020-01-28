I knew we'd win the game - Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook insists Wigan Athletic's dramatic late victory over Sheffield Wednesday came as no surprise whatsoever to anyone in the technical area.

Latics have thrown away an incredible 27 points this season due to late goals going against them.

But this time they were on the right side of the twist in the tale, with Jamal Lowe sending a sensational flick backheader over Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and into the roof of the net.

And Cook felt, after so much heartache, it was about time fortune favoured his side.

"It's a weird feeling because, on the bench at 1-1, the general consensus was we all felt we would win the game," the Latics boss said.

"And that's not a feeling we've had on the bench in quite a long time.

"In the second half we were creating chances, really good chances, and you're feeling you have to put one of them away."

It had looked like being the same old story when Latics trailed 1-0 at the break through Jacob Murphy's header just after the half-hour mark.

But Kieffer Moore took delivery of a superb pass from skipper Sam Morsy to equalise 11 minuytes after the restart.

And Lowe was in the right place at the right time to convert substitute Joe Garner's flick on inside the box.

"Our season was defined at half-time, 1-0 down," acknowledged Cook.

"You can either lie down and wilt away, or you can stand up and fight.

"I think the dressing room is full of fight, I always have done.

"The reality is we lack certain qualities in the team, that's evident.

"Desire and work ethic, we're not lacking at all.

"Some of the naivety in our play is alarming, but they kept going and I feel we thoroughly deserved our victory."