I'm ready for the 'next step', insists Wigan Athletic starlet

Jensen Weir is desperate to ‘kick on’ after signing his first professional contract with Wigan Athletic.

Latics have secured the 17-year-old – who made his league debut at Birmingham in April – for the next couple of seasons.

And he has his sights firmly set on further first-team involvement after being part of the squad which recently went to Spain for warm-weather training.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, and I’m ready to kick on and keep going,” said Weir.

“It was really good to go away to Spain with the first team, and get more involved.

“The training was at a higher tempo than what I’m used to and it was a great experience for me.

“I just want to take the next step now.

"I’ve worked so hard in the off-season to be in a position where I can kick on and prove to the manager I’m ready when called upon.”