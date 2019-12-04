Indian move for ex-Wigan Athletic chief

Former Wigan Athletic boss Owen Coyle is back in football after being named the new head coach of Indian outfit Chennaiyin FC.

The 53-year-old joins the Hero Indian Super League club on a contract until the end of the current season.

“I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as their head coach," said Coyle, who endured a disappointing spell in charge of Latics in the 2013/14 season.

"It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles.

"I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us.

"I can’t wait to get started."

In a statement, the co-owners of Chennaiyin FC jointly commented: “Owen is a renowned name in British football, with a fantastic career as both player and coach.

"We are really happy and excited to have him onboard.

"Our conversations with Owen have been really promising and we are certain he will steer us back to glory.

"I wish him the very best as he begins his tenure with us."

Since leaving Latics, Coyle has managed Houston Dynamos, Blackburn Rovers and Ross County.

His first game in charge will be Monday's trip to Jamshedpur FC.