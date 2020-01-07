Injury headache for Wigan Athletic boss

Wigan Athletic face an anxious wait to discover the severity of the hamstring injury suffered by Dujon Sterling at Leicester on Saturday.

And boss Paul Cook is also keeping his fingers crossed the issue that caused Joe Williams’ late withdrawal – after Latics had made all three substitutions – was the result of fatigue rather than a recurrence of his injury problems this season.

On-loan Chelsea man Sterling looks the more serious cause for concern, having limped off just before the interval of the 2-0 FA Cup third-round defeat.

“Dujon has a hamstring injury and we’ll wait to see from the scan how bad that is,” reported assistant boss Leam Richardson.

“Fingers crossed Joe won’t be as bad, hopefully it was just the weight of games that caused him to come off.

“It has been tough with the bank of fixtures we’ve had over Christmas.

“It was always going to take its toll on the lads, and we had a few injuries anyway which doesn’t help.

“The squad’s been really stretched in recent weeks, and we’ll dust ourselves down and see how we are.”

Latics are doing it tough at the minute, with Kal Naismith (thigh), Michael Jacobs (hamstring), Charlie Mulgrew, Kieffer Moore (both calf) and Danny Fox (groin) all out.

It remains to be seen how much that will affect the January recruitment, with midfielder Kieran Dowell having already joined on loan from Everton until the summer.

“I think there’s conversations going on, and you’re always looking,” added Richardson.

“We’ve got full faith in the lads we have here, but you’re always looking for anything that can make you better.

“Kieran’s a player we’ve tried to sign a couple of times before, and we’ve always admired.

“He can play in a number of roles, and he fits the philosophy of what we’re trying to do here.”

Meanwhile, Latics’ league visit of Sheffield Wednesday later this month will have to be rearranged.

The Owls were scheduled to visit the DW Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

But Wednesday will be in FA Cup fourth-round action on that weekend.