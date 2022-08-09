The 24-year-old, who has been capped by Wales at youth level, will link up with Leam Richardson’s side for the current Championship campaign.

He joins the club on the back of a successful spell with Sunderland in League One last year, where he scored 12 times to help the Black Cats to promotion via the play-offs.

Broadhead, who hails from Bangor, has been with Everton since the age of 10.

Nathan Broadhead has joined Wigan on a season-long loan (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He made his first team debut for the Toffees back in 2017, featuring in a Europa League game against Apollon Limassol.

Last year, he also made his first Premier League appearance in a goalless draw with Brighton.

As well as his stint with Sunderland, he has also spent time on loan with Burton Albion, where he scored three goals in 22 appearances.