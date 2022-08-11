Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side have claimed two points in their opening two Championship games, drawing both matches.

Richardson states Wigan will need to be diligent when they face this week’s opponent at the DW Stadium.

He said: “You can see the wealth of their squad and the quality of player they have. They’ve been a really good Championship club, fighting at the top end for a number of years, always investing in the team.

Leam Richardson (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“As a club and a city, it’s fantastic. I’m sure Nigel (Pearson) and the staff there will be pushing them up.

“We know it’ll be a strong healthy challenge for us, as they all are at the moment.

“Saturday will be no different to the other games we’ve had, but it’s up to us to make sure we are diligent in what we do, while being expressive and productive with the ball.

“We will keep trying to represent the fans and ourselves the best we can.”

Richardson says he is looking forward to welcoming Kal Naismith and Joe Williams back to the DW Stadium on Saturday, with the former Wigan pair being part of Nigel Pearson’s squad.

“It’ll be nice to shake their hands at the end of the game, and wish them well,” He added.

“They are two fantastic people, I’ve worked with Kal at different clubs, I’ve worked with Joe very closely for a period of time. Both still stay in touch.

“It’s great to see them expressing themselves at a good level with a fantastic football club and going really well.“I hope that they are on the different side of the result to us on Saturday, but from there we will wish them and hope that they keep on progressing in their careers.”

Wigan named a rotated side for their midweek EFL Cup tie against Fleetwood Town.

Richardson says some of the players who featured at Highbury are in contention to play in the game against Bristol.

“There’s an opportunity for lads every time they put the shirt on and take to a competitive pitch,” he stated.

“In training there’s always a chance to stake a claim.

“From where we are at the minute from last year, I’d certainly want to be in our team because lads work hard and run for each other, covering a really long distance.