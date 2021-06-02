Wigan Athletic promotion odds as Sunderland made favourites

Odds have been revealed for the next campaign following the completion of the play-offs.

Skybet have priced Latics at 6/1 for promotion to the Championship, behind 10 other sides.

They are 20/1 for the title, with the bookies thinking a top-six challenge is far more feasible having priced Latics at a slim 5/2.

Here are how all the League One sides are priced for promotion with Skybet...

1. Sunderland 5/2

2. Sheffield Wednesday 11/4

3. Charlton 3/1

4. Ipswich 3/1