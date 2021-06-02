The bookies don't expect Wigan Athletic to be involved in a promotion race next season, but Latics aren't being tipped to go down either (Photo: Bernard Platt)

Wigan Athletic promotion odds as Sunderland made favourites

The bookies don't think Wigan Athletic will be embroiled in another relegation scrap - but are not convinced by their ability to challenge for promotion in 2021/22.

By Phil Wilkinson
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:13 pm

Odds have been revealed for the next campaign following the completion of the play-offs.

Skybet have priced Latics at 6/1 for promotion to the Championship, behind 10 other sides.

They are 20/1 for the title, with the bookies thinking a top-six challenge is far more feasible having priced Latics at a slim 5/2.

Here are how all the League One sides are priced for promotion with Skybet...

1. Sunderland 5/2

2. Sheffield Wednesday 11/4

3. Charlton 3/1

4. Ipswich 3/1

