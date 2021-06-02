Wigan Athletic promotion odds as Sunderland made favourites
The bookies don't think Wigan Athletic will be embroiled in another relegation scrap - but are not convinced by their ability to challenge for promotion in 2021/22.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:13 pm
Odds have been revealed for the next campaign following the completion of the play-offs.
Skybet have priced Latics at 6/1 for promotion to the Championship, behind 10 other sides.
They are 20/1 for the title, with the bookies thinking a top-six challenge is far more feasible having priced Latics at a slim 5/2.
Here are how all the League One sides are priced for promotion with Skybet...
Page 1 of 6