Wigan, Bolton, and Fleetwood Town's League One promotion chances revealed after fixture update

Last week saw the release of the EFL’s fixture schedule for 2021/22, and it promises to be another tense term full of twists and turns.

Wigan Athletic will start their campaign with a trip to Sunderland and will be hoping that they can vastly improve on last season’s close shave with relegation down to League Two.

But how likely is a push for promotion next summer, according to the bookmakers?

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds for all 24 League One teams to determine who supposedly has the best chance of booking a spot in the Championship when the curtain falls on another hectic campaign.

*All odds courtesy of SkyBet and correct at time of writing

1. Morecambe - 28/1 Last season's final table position: 4th in League Two. First fixture of the season: Away to Ipswich Town

2. Cheltenham Town - 16/1 Last season's final table position: 1st in League Two. First fixture of the season: Away to Crewe Alexandra

3. AFC Wimbledon - 16/1 Last season's final table position: 19th in League One. First fixture of the season: Away to Doncaster Rovers

4. Cambridge United - 14/1 Last season's final table position: 2nd in League Two. First fixture of the season: Home to Oxford United