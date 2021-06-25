Wigan, Bolton, and Fleetwood Town's League One promotion chances revealed after fixture update
It feels as if barely any time at all has passed since the 2020/21 league campaign came to an end, and already we’re looking ahead to next season.
Last week saw the release of the EFL’s fixture schedule for 2021/22, and it promises to be another tense term full of twists and turns.
Wigan Athletic will start their campaign with a trip to Sunderland and will be hoping that they can vastly improve on last season’s close shave with relegation down to League Two.
But how likely is a push for promotion next summer, according to the bookmakers?
We’ve taken a look at the latest odds for all 24 League One teams to determine who supposedly has the best chance of booking a spot in the Championship when the curtain falls on another hectic campaign.
Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown…
*All odds courtesy of SkyBet and correct at time of writing