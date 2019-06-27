'It's a very serious, critical month...and it is a bit edgy at the moment,' admits Wigan Athletic executive chairman

Darren Royle is hopeful of some 'positive transfer news' very soon - but completely understands why some Wigan Athletic fans are getting 'a bit edgy' at the lack of signings.

With five weeks to go to the big kick-off against Cardiff on August 3, Latics have yet to bring in a single new face this summer.

That's despite losing a dozen first-team squad members, who were either released at the end of their contracts or loan players who have returned to their parent clubs.

And Royle says it's all hands to the pump behind the scenes to ensure Paul Cook is equipped with the squad he needs to compete for the coming campaign.

"It is a tense time of year, and I can understand why some supporters are getting concerned," Royle recognised.

"It's a very serious, critical month...and it is a bit edgy at the moment.

"The market's not really warmed up yet, apart from a few loan moves.

"But I can assure everyone it's been incredibly busy behind the scenes, the team have been working very hard on trying to bring in a number of players.

"I've been meeting various clubs on my way out here, as well as holding various meetings out here.

"And I'm sure we'll have some positive news soon that will settle some of those nerves down."

There has been talk of Latics looking to bring back loan stars Christian Walton (Brighton) and Antonee Robinson (Everton) for a further 12 months.

Having already settled into life at the DW and established themselves in the first team, the pair would appear to be no-brainers if their parent clubs would be interested.

"We're very light at the moment having seen all of the loan players return to their parent clubs," Royle added.

"We're not sure if any of them are going to come back yet.

"There's going to be places in the squad to be filled for sure."

Royle was speaking from the club's warm-weather camp in La Cala, where the squad has been getting stuck into their first week of pre-season training.

"Speaking to the boys, they've had a beasting out here, double sessions, but they've enjoyed it," Royle added.

"It's doing what we wanted it to do - get them together as a group, after the summer, and getting serious for the season.

"Obviously we're all focused on trying to improve on last season.

"Paul's been very clear in wanting to do that, as I'm sure the fans will also be wanting."