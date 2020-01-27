It's been good to talk for Wigan Athletic squad

Joe Garner’s hoping a couple behind-the-scenes meetings at Euxton will help Wigan Athletic kickstart their campaign in time to avoid the drop.

Latics weren't in action at the weekend, with the scheduled visit of Sheffield Wednesday being put back to Tuesday because of the Owls’ FA Cup run.

Instead, Garner and Co had extra time to wallow in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea, which extended a miserable run of only one win in the last 17 matches.

As well as working hard in training, Garner says the squad has been putting their heads together off the field in a bit to find a winning formula.

“We’ve had a couple of meetings and spoken about how we need to see games through, with the 10 minutes after scoring being a really important part of those meetings,” he revealed.

“We’ve talked about a number of things in that respect, in having the confidence in ourselves and each other to build on leads or better protect leads, and now we have to implement those plans.

“The unity in the group is strong, and we’re playing some good football.

“We just need to cut out the mistakes and be more disciplined when we’re in the positive situations in games.

“We need to start turning those performances into points, it goes without saying.

“We know and we demand better, as do the staff and the supporters.”