Italian giants line up Wigan Athletic starlet!

Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson has emerged as a shock transfer target for Italian giants AC Milan.

The 22-year-old only signed for Latics last summer from Everton, for a fee in the region of £2million, having spent the previous campaign on loan.

But he's been one of the shining lights in a difficult season for Paul Cook's men, who sit second bottom of the Championship with 19 games to go.

Milan are seeking defensive reinforcements after allowing Ricardo Rodriguez off to Fenerbahce on loan.

Rodriguez had lost his place to Frenchman Theo Hernandez, and is looking for first-team football to retain his Switzerland shirt ahead of this summer's Euros.

Respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, of Sky Sport in Italy, says Robinson is one of two names Milan are looking at as replacement back-up.

"Milan are probing different tracks to find a replacement and in this sense they have set their sights on two young full-backs to grow behind the others already in their squad," he wrote.

"The first is Antonee Robinson, born in 1997 in the United States with British citizenship owned by Wigan.

"Another name he likes is that of Aaron Hickey, a very young Scottish class of 2002 from the Heart of Midlothian."

Latics would surely do everything in their power to rebuff any approach, with Robinson being such a key man in the side due to his consistency of performance.