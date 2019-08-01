Jamal Lowe's rise up the ranks to become Wigan Athletic's new No.9

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe for an undisclosed fee, but who is the latest recruit who has just come through the door at the DW Stadium?



Lowe, 25, began his footballing adventure at Barnet in 2012.

Having scored 19 goals for Barnet’s Under-18’s side in the following year, Lowe made his senior debut as a late substitute in his side’s 3-1 loss against York City at Underhill.

After making a second substitute appearance against Gillingham, he was given his first career start by manager Mark Robson on September 15 in a 3-0 defeat against Bradford City.

Lowe signed his first professional contract with the Bees in October 2012, and he was later shipped out on loan to Hayes and Yeading United.

After spending the remainder of the 2012-13 season at Hayes and Yeading United, Lowe joined Hitchin Town on loan in the following summer.

His fourth loan spell away from the club began when he joined St Albans City on 22 November.

Then, his fifth loan spell came when he joined Farnborough on 28 February 2014.

Lowe was transfer-listed at the end of the 2013–14 season.

In 2014–15, Lowe made two substitute appearances for the Bees before joining Hemel Hempstead Town on a three-month loan.

In January 2015, he left Barnet permanently to join St Albans City.

At the end of the season he rejoined Hemel Hempstead Town.

After 11 league games he then joined Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Lowe rejuvenated his career with the Beavers as he scored 29 goals in 48 games, earning a move to League Two promotion hopefuls Portsmouth in October 2016.

In April 2017, the now 24-year-old scored a 13-minute brace at Notts County; the day which Portsmouth clinched promotion to League One.

On the last day of the 2016/17 season, Lowe scored a goal to help Pompey to a 6–1 victory over Cheltenham and the League Two title.

In January 2018, Lowe signed a new contract keeping him at Fratton Park until 2021.

Lowe cemented himself as Kenny Jackett’s first-choice winger, and had a stand-out season in 2018-19 as Portsmouth narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship.

Lowe found the scoresheet on 17 occasions, and laid-on a further eight goals for his team-mates in a successful year for the speedster.

He even scored what looked to be an extra-time winner for Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley- before Sunderland scored at the death to send the game to penalties.

The game went to penalties and Lowe scored the fourth spot-kick to secure the prize for Pompey.

Lowe had plenty of admirers from the Championship following his remarkable League One season- including from Leeds United and Middlesbrough- but the 24-year-old has chosen to reunite with Latics boss Paul Cook at the DW Stadium.

A player with raw pace and skill, and the ability to score an outstanding goal from out of nothing, Lowe has all the potential to shine at Wigan Athletic.