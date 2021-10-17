James McClean on Wigan Athetic's 4-0 victory at Bolton

James McClean

The Ireland winger returned from international duty to inspire a 4-0 victory over the Trotters.

After setting up Will Keane's sixth-minute opener, McClean doubled the lead at the beginning of the second half with a magnificent strike from distance.

He also rounded off the scoring after Callum Lang scored number three, to round off a perfect afternoon for the 4,000 travelling Wiganers.

“To come away to your rivals and win 4-0 is pretty special," he said. “And it’s a good day for the travelling support.

"They came out in numbers and were very vocal so it was an absolutely brilliant win.

“We were prepared to match them for whatever game it was going to be, and in the end, our quality showed.”

On his 'goal of the month' contender five minutes into the second period, he acknowledged: “It was a great strike.

"I had a couple in the first half on my right foot which was more Row Z rather than the top corner.

“To get that away and see it fly into the top corner was a great feeling. It was absolutely fantastic.

“We will enjoy the day today, it was a great win, but come first thing tomorrow morning, our minds are on the next game.

“We know we have got a long way to go and that starts again on Tuesday night (against MK Dons).”