Jedi adamant Wigan Athletic will rise

Antonee Robinson remains ‘100 per cent’ certain Wigan Athletic are capable of picking up the one result that would help to turn around their disappointing season.



Latics once again grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, losing to the home side’s only real effort on goal despite dominating for the majority of the encounter.

The result means Latics, without a win in 13 matches, kick-off 2020 tomorrow at Birmingham bottom of the Championship – albeit only one point from safety.

But Robinson feels recent performances show they are within touching distance of rediscovering the winning formula that would see them climb to a more realistic position in the table.

When asked if he felt a long-awaited first victory was coming, Robinson replied: “Absolutely, 100 per cent.

“It feels like we’re in a bit of a position where one win will kick things off and we’ll go on a bit of a run.

“Having said that, it’s no good waiting and hoping for it to happen, we’ve got to make it happen.

“Hopefully in the next few games we can get some points on the board and then kick on from there.

“The last few games, we’ve played football as good as it’s been.

“Obviously it’s not quite enough, because the one thing that’s lacking is the one thing you need – and that’s goals.

“We need to raise our game now even more, and make all that good build-up play worthwhile.”

The most recent defeat, at Forest, saw Latics come away with nothing despite dominating all areas of the game - and miss a penalty 10 minutes from time through Josh Windass.

And Forest moved up to fifth spot without really troubling the Latics defence, save their goal on the hour mark.

“It’s a really bitter pill to swallow,” Robinson conceded.

“We’ve had a lot of chances in the game, and we limited a very good team to very few chances.

“We didn’t really feel under any threat apart from the goal, which was a lack of concentration. But we created more than our fair share of chances that we needed to put away.

“It’s something that’s happening week in, week out, and we’re getting sick of it to be fair.

“Obviously the lads are very frustrated, very disappointed with what’s gone on.

“But as the gaffer’s said, all we can do is keep getting into scoring positions, and make them count next time.

“Now is the time to be rallying behind each other, and keep playing the way we are.”