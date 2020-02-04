Jedi will return stronger from this - Wigan Athletic chief

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook says Antonee Robinson has the strength of character to manage the disappointment of his aborted move to AC Milan - and come back even stronger.

The 22-year-old defender looked to be on his way out of the DW on transfer deadline day, after Latics accepted a £6million offer from the Italian giants.

However, the move collapsed just hours before the 11pm cut-off, when further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.

Rather than lick his wounds, Robinson was pictured in the away end at Leeds on Saturday, where he watched his team-mates pick up their second win in four matches.

And his manager says his attitude means the prospect of another ‘dream move’ will always be there.

“I think it just speaks volumes for the young man,” said Cook.

“For him to have a dream move fall through, and 24 hours later be in the stands with the rest of the fans, supporting the team, says it all.

“I don’t think you need to know much more about Antonee’s character, he’s a fantastic kid and he’s such an outstanding young player.

“Unfortunately the medical couldn’t be completed, as far as I’m aware, they needed to check on something that would have carried on past the deadline.

“But if he keeps conducting himself the way he does, that dream move may not be too far away again.”

When asked whether that meant a deal with Milan would be revisited in the summer, Cook added: “I would imagine so.

"Obviously I’m not saying yes, I know that for sure. I’m just surmising the situation.”