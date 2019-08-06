Jensen Weir aiming to make most of Wigan Athletic opportunity

Jensen Weir already has a place in Wigan Athletic history, having become the club’s youngest-ever player – aged just 15 – two seasons ago.

But the England Under-17s ace is determined to add to the fairytale after being fast-tracked into the first-team squad for the new campaign.

“It’s been a dream come true the way the summer’s gone,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“I’ve been here since I was eight years old, and to make it through to the first team is amazing.

“Looking around the dressing room, there’s so many senior guys who have helped me out.

“And any advice they can give I’ll take on board.

“It’s nice to have Joe (Gelhardt) alongside me as well.

"We bounce off each other, support each other, and hopefully we both can contribute to the team.

“We’re just hoping to be involved as much as possible really.

“And any opportunities that come my way, I need to make the most of, and see where it takes me.”

The contributions of Weir and Gelhardt have not just been noticed by manager Paul Cook.

Senior pro Gary Roberts has also been hugely impressed by the way the teenagers have burst on to the scene – on and off the field.

“They don’t look out of place one bit, the young lads,” enthused the 35-year-old.

“Joffy (Gelhardt) is going to be a terrific player, he scores more goals than anyone in training, he’s such a good finisher.

“Jensen’s also learning from every single training session, and they’ve both done themselves proud.

“They’ve both got big futures ahead of them, and the club have done well to tie them down.

“Watching them go up against Premier League players in pre-season and whacking them shows they belong here!

“It sounds like I’m trying to sell them here! But they have got such big futures in the game.

“They’re such good, honest kids and they’d never let you down if they did get on the field this year.”