Jensen Weir: Wigan Athletic first-team debut was 'so different'

Jensen Weir is already in the Wigan Athletic history books after becoming the club's youngest ever player when playing in the Checkatrade Trophy as a 15-year-old.

But the Academy product - who recently turned 17 - was delighted to chalk off another personal milestone by making his league debut for the last eight minutes at Birmingham.

"It was good, I really enjoyed it," Weir, the son of former Everton and Scotland defender David, acknowledged.

"It's so different to what we're used to, with the crowd getting involved, on to you as soon as you've got the ball.

"But at the end of the day it's just a game of football and you've just got to get on with it."

Weir, who has played for both England and Scotland at junior level because of his dual nationality, admitted it was a day he'll never forget.

"My dad was here, my mum couldn't make it, but it was good to have him here," he added.

"I've been with Wigan since I was eight years old - although I left at 11 and came back at 12 - and it's great to have come through to the first team."