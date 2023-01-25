Joe Gelhardt urged to make Wigan Athletic move by ex-Leeds United favourite
Joe Gelhardt has been told a return to Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season would be 'the itch he needs to scratch' - by a former Leeds United hero.
Latics are still hopeful of bringing the 20-year-old forward 'home' on loan for the rest of the season..
They thought they'd managed to agree a deal earlier this month, only for Leeds to seemingly go cold on the idea.
Finances are not thought to be the stumbling block, with Latics having the funds to meet the requirements of the deal.
But it’s believed a number of clubs, at home and abroad, further up the food chain have shown their hand, with Leeds - perhaps understandably - wanting him to play at as high a level as possible.
Blackburn and Sunderland are reportedly the latest two sides to have expressed their interest.
Ex-Leeds favourite Jermaine Beckford, though, can see the huge benefits of Gelhardt returning to his former club - for all three parties.
“Gelhardt going back to Wigan would create excitement," he told The Athletic. "It would be like one of their own returning. A good setting to be in.
"If he feels he’s got an itch he needs to scratch – getting games, scoring goals – then it could be really beneficial.”
The player himself is understood to be desperate to rejoin the club he left in the summer of 2020 - shortly after Latics were placed into administration - to aid their survival bid.
Latics boss Kolo Toure was asked about the situation at the end of last week.
"As you know there is a lot of speculation during this month," he said. "And we have people working very, very hard behind the scenes to make things happen.
"It is very difficult for us to speak about some of the things that are going on."
"But I've heard a lot of good things about him, he is obviously a really, really good player, who has scored a lot of goals.
"Technically he is very, very good, and he is a great guy as well.
"Definitely, he is a player with big, big potential, but I can't say much more than that."
Latics are at the beginning of a 16-day break until they return to action at Blackburn on Monday, February 6.