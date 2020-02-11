Joe Williams desperate to put 'blip' behind Wigan Athletic

Joe Williams has pledged Wigan Athletic will do everything they can to ‘put things right’ tonight against Middlesbrough.



Latics are back at the DW Stadium three days after crashing 2-1 to neighbours Preston.

As well as closing the gap on fourth-bottom Charlton, Latics are also hoping to keep Middlesbrough in the relegation dogfight.

“It’s a crucial game for us, we know where we are in the table and the teams who are around us,” Williams told the Wigan Post.

“Middlesbrough are one of the teams who we can drag back into it. But the focus for us has to be ourselves.

“There’s no point looking at other teams and what they’re doing. We’ve got to get ourselves out of it, and I’m very confident we can do that.”

Despite going into the Preston game on the back of successive wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds, Latics were never at the races.

They conceded at the beginning of both the first and second half, and not even the second-half introduction of Joe Gelhardt off the bench could save the day.

As a result, Latics kick-off tonight four points adrift of safety – and desperate to make amends to their fans.

“We just can’t be starting both halfs like we did against Preston and expect to get anything out of a game,” Williams recognised.

“It’s hard to put your finger on what went wrong, it could be a variety of reasons.

“We just didn’t get enough second balls, didn’t make enough right decisions, didn’t win enough of our duels.

"Preston won all the battles and were much better on the day.

“In the last half hour, after Joffy came on, we were better, we were braver, we got the goal.

"But it shouldn’t take going two goals down for you to start playing well.

“The good thing is we’ve got a game so soon, which gives us chance to put things right.

“And the lads will be desperate to get out there and not dwell too much on Saturday.

“The mood was low on Sunday, it hurts you, but from Monday morning you forget about it and focus solely on the next one, which is Middlesbrough.”

Williams says Latics have to focus on what went right in their previous two games, rather than what went wrong against North End.

“We’d been playing so well before Preston, we know what we’ve got in the changing room,” he added.

“We know we’re a good team, the mood is still very positive and we’re still confident in what we’re doing.

“Hopefully Saturday was just a blip and we can get back to how we know we can play.”