Join Wigan Athletic fans on walk to Barnsley!

Wigan Athletic’s magnificent victory at Leeds on Saturday not only repeated their triumph from last season.

It also evoked memories of the ‘Walk for Joseph’ undertaken by around 60 Latics fans from Euxton to Elland Road which inspired the famous win.

And there’s still time for you to be part of this season’s walk – in support of the Joseph’s Goal charity – which will hopefully see even more supporters walking from Wigan to Barnsley for the potentially crucial Championship clash on April 13.

Organiser Martin Tarbuck said: “After Leeds last year, and Fleetwood the year before, we are now going for the hat-trick.

“Each of these walks raised around £36,000, which is a phenomenal sum of money to help children with a rare life limiting, medical condition called Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia.

“This is an open invite to anyone, whether you are a Wigan Athletic fan or otherwise, to come and join us on the walk and raise money to support the cause.”

The walkers will leave Wigan on Saturday morning (Easter Saturday, April 11) and head along the Leeds and Liverpool canal towards Yorkshire.

They will walk around 25 miles on the first day with breaks every couple of hours, and stay over in a hotel in Manchester before getting up on Sunday and going over the Woodhead Pass via an unused railway line.

On arrival on the other side, 22 miles later, they will be ferried to hotels on the outskirts of Barnsley for a Sunday-night stay and then taken back to the drop off point on Monday morning.

From there, they will walk the remaining 10 miles before arriving at Oakwell to watch Latics hopefully pick up another three points.

“You will get a wonderful, warm experience, make new friends and get yourself fit – let’s not mention the pub stops!” added Martin.

“In previous years, walkers have included Emmerson Boyce, David Clarke, Jonathan Jackson and Darren Royle, with even Nick Powell joined us for a while last year in his flip flops.

“If fans can’t commit to all three days, they are also welcome to join in for two days, or even one.”

Email walk4joseph@gmail.com for more details.