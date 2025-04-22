Jon Mellish has nailed down a first-team spot under Ryan Lowe

Jon Mellish has urged Wigan Athletic to 'finish the season strongly' - with a top-half finish still a real possibility.

Latics secured their mathematical safety over the Easter period thanks to back-to-back victories over Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

But the tight nature of League One means they are only five points behind 12th-placed Barnsley with a game in hand.

With Blackpool (h), Burton Albion (a) and Northampton Town (a) to come in the last week of the campaign, Mellish insists there will be no let-up now Latics have finally found some form.

"We want to finish the season strongly, and I think that's what we're doing," he said. "We're still looking at that top half and, as long as we're within reach, that will be the aim."

Mellish - who joined Latics from Carlisle United in January - can't wait for the games to come along, having established himself in the side under new head coach Ryan Lowe.

"It's been a funny one, coming in during January, my first big move, and at times it's been harder than I thought,” he said. "I've needed to get settled in the area, settled at the club, trying to get into the team, in certain positions you want to play in, but players were doing well.

"Coming here was a big change, then the gaffer going was another big change, and I wasn't getting much of a game when the new gaffer came in. But I didn't want to get down or accept that, I wanted to be in the team and play.

"I had a good chat with the gaffer about where he sees me playing, what type of player he needs...he's put me in that role and I'm enjoying it. The way he wants to play suits me, second balls, aggressive, front foot, but hopefully I can continue.

"What I've been asked to do, I've enjoyed it, it's how I like to play...getting about the pitch. I'm maybe not the most technical player in the world, but hopefully I can make up for it in other ways...add something to the team that maybe they didn't have. I've been given a chance and hopefully I've taken it."

South Shields-born Mellish, 27, admits joining Latics meant stepping out of his 'comfort zone' in Cumbria, after spending most of his career there.

"Having been at Carlisle for so long, I hadn't experienced much change, I was very used to my surroundings," said Mellish, who was urged to join Latics by club colleagues Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones.

"Yeah, they had nothing but good things to say about Wigan...they said 'go for it', and I'd regret not doing it. Having been at Carlisle for so long, it was a massive decision to move on from somewhere I was very comfortable. But I felt I needed to get out of my comfort zone and kick on, because I felt I was capable of playing in League One.

"We've all moved down, the whole family, and it's really nice to be settled here. I'm enjoying getting a feel for the place, and it's made a massive difference for me. It's still not too far from home so I've still got that."