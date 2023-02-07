King was widely regarded as one of the toughest players ever to wear the blue and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his passing will have saddened a section of the fanbase who remember his no-nonsense style of play.

Johnny King with Latics team-mate and namesake John King during the early 1970s

"It’s terribly sad news," said Jackson, a lifelong fan who went on to serve as Latics CEO from 2010-20.

"Johnny played for Latics in the mid 70s and was part of Brian Tiler’s great team that won the Northern Premier League title in 74/75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was able to see our renowned number 10 close up as an eight year old ball boy at Springfield Park.

"He was a formidable competitor, easily the toughest player that I have seen wear the blue and white shirt, and he struck fear into many an opposition player. And me.

"He was also a great footballer, forming a memorable partnership with Johnny Rogers both on and off the pitch and they both went on to enjoy further success at Altrincham.

"I was fortunate to meet him again a few years ago when he came to a match at the DW Stadium and it was lovely to spend time reminiscing about his playing days at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a legendary non-league footballer of the 70’s and will be fondly remembered by all supporters who were lucky enough to see him play.

"Rest in peace Kingy."

The news was confirmed earlier on Tuesday by another of his former clubs.

"Altrincham Football Club is terribly saddened to bring you news of the passing of club icon, John King," read a club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John passed away this morning, 7th February 2023.

"Our condolences go out to John's family, friends and fans who will undoubtedly share in grieving the loss of one of Altrincham's greatest."

Among King’s former team-mates at Altrincham between 1979 and 1981 was future Latics captain, manager and current No.2 Graham Barrow.