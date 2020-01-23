Junior footballers kick off new year in style with new kit

A young football team has kicked off the new year with a bang after landing a new kit.

Hawkley Hall FC U-9s have secured funding from Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough Fund after contacting local councillors Paul Kenny and Marie Morgan.

The team, who play their home games at St James’s Primary School in Worsley Mesnes, were fitted out in time to welcome the new year.

Coun Paul Kenny said: “Hawkley Hall FC offers sporting opportunities for local youngsters and is a great way for the boys to develop skills and socialise.

“We are really happy to have supported the club and I know the team will be over the moon to receive their new kit on behalf of Wigan Council.”