Kal Naismith says choice to join Wigan Athletic has been 'vindicated'

Kal Naismith says he has been proved right in his decision to join Wigan Athletic now he has had chance to take stock on his first season at the DW.

The winger turned-down the chance to stay at Portsmouth at the end of the 2017/18 season, instead opting to rejoin manager Paul Cook.

And after a rollercoaster season, in which he played a standout role in helping Latics consolidate their Championship status, Naismith had high praise for the club.

“My decision to come here has been vindicated, absolutely,” he said.

“I always said it was an easy decision to come here, to such a great club, and it’s proved correct.

“The chance to work again with the manager and staff I’ve worked with in the past was one I wanted to take.

“Everyone’s been so welcoming to me, the players, the fans, and it’s been brilliant.”

Naismith’s first term at Latics was capped with the club’s player of the month award for April, after the 27-year-old impressed against Norwich City and gave a heroic performance as a makeshift centre half in the Good Friday victory against Leeds United at Elland Road which set his side on course for safety.

“It was really good to be recognised in that way,”he said.

“To be fair it could have been any one of a number of players, because the team played so well throughout the month.

“But for me to get the award was very nice.”