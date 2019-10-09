Keeping the mood consistent the challenge for Wigan Athletic chief Paul Cook

Paul Cook has challenged his players to stay “mentally strong” as they bid to keep their solid run of form going.

Wigan Athletic have picked up two wins and as many draws in their last six games, with the only blemishes on their record coming on the road at Craven Cottage and Hillsborough.

Following a shaky start to the season which saw them fall to four defeats in their opening five league games, they have picked up – and Cook says it is the consistency of performance, and mood around the camp, which is his focus.

He said: “You’ve got to stay mentally strong, and that’s something I think we’re developing very much as a club.

“This league is a tough league to put any type of run together, so when you’re putting a run together the most important thing is the next game, that’s all we look towards. The challenge sometimes is to keep the mood consistent, as everyone sees with the division, disappointment is never far away no matter what team you are.”

After a blisteringly fast start to last season, Latics alarmingly slid down the table – falling from the fringes of the play-offs to the outskirts of the relegation zone.

“For us last year, the points came at the beginning and the end of the season” Cook added.

“But you step up a level, and you soon find out how tough it is.

“This season it’s been more stop-start, but we remain focused on the process.

“It’s just a case of keeping going. It’s the professionalism, turnaround between games, preparation for games, and it’s repetition.

“It’s tough sometimes for managers – and supporters, and players – to be in a situation of not winning games.”