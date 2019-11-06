Kieffer Moore: Wigan Athletic 'will fix what's wrong'

Kieffer Moore admits Wigan Athletic have been enduring a ‘horrible’ time of it recently, with their positive performances not being reflected in terms of results.

In each of the last three matches, Latics have conceded goals after the 85-minute mark, which has seen four priceless points slip away.

But the big striker – who opened his account for Latics at the weekend in the 2-1 home defeat to Swansea – is adamant there’s enough quality, and character, in the squad to turn things around.

“Football can be a horrible game at times,” Moore told the Wigan Post.

”You can put in bright performances, as we have lately, but then be hit by a sucker punch at the end – and it is hard to take.

”The good thing is we have a good dressing room and a good manager.

“We’ll fix what’s wrong and we’ll come good from it.”