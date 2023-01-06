Kolo Toure discusses his FA Cup memories and reveals what it was like to watch Wigan Athletic's famous 2013 victory as a Manchester City player
Kolo Toure says there is always something special about the FA Cup as his Wigan Athletic side prepare to face Luton Town in the third round on Saturday (K.O. 5.30pm).
The former defender experienced winning the competition on a number of occasions, but also knows what it is like to be on the end of a defeat.
Toure was in the stands as a Manchester City player when they were defeated 1-0 by Wigan Athletic in 2013 final, courtesy of a late Ben Watson header.
He said: “It’s a great competition and there’s always emotion when you play in it.
“There’s always a lot of surprises so you need to be really focused, as anything can happen.
“Every team gives 100 percent, and players want to show to their managers what they can do.
“When you reach the final, all of the ceremonies are amazing.
“You can feel the English tradition and that’s what makes it really special.
“I have some really good memories of playing in it, and some bad ones too.
“I was in the stadium when Manchester City lost to Wigan.
“I wasn’t in the squad but it was a tough time losing and it still hurts.
“Wigan played really well and deserved it.
“In the first half we were quite comfortable, but in the last 30 minutes everything changed.
“The momentum went Wigan’s way, the goal came, and we couldn’t come back.
“I can’t say that I would’ve stopped the header as that would be disrespectful to my teammates.
“It was a game where we were against a team that gave everything.
“It’s not about the best squad or the best players, it’s all about determination.
“It does hurt getting to the final and losing, sometimes it’s better to go out earlier.”
Toure hopes Wigan’s trip to Kenilworth Road will provide his side with a much-needed spark.
Since taking over the job, the former Liverpool defender has lost four of his five games in charge, conceding 15 goals.
“This is a big game for us,” he added.
“We are looking forward to it and want to do our best to get a positive result, which would be very good for the fans and the players.
“The process is very important and if you do things right, you normally get the right result.
“We just need to stick to our principles and be more decisive in both boxes, both defensively and offensively, so we can have better results.
“At the moment we are conceding early and goals we can avoid.
“We need to put our bodies on the line more, and start and finish games better.
“We have to keep our concentration for 90 minutes.”