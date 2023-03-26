Kolo Toure reflects on 'stressful' experience at Wigan Athletic - but wants to 'go again'

The Ivory Coast legend lasted only nine matches in charge of Latics, who drew three times and lost the other six fixtures under his control.

His appointment was always going to be a gamble - given his relative inexperience - and unfortunately it didn't pay off.

Kolo Toure during a training session at Christopher Park

Despite the knock to his pride, Toure insists he'd do it all again - and is keen to get back in if and when the opportunity arises.

"It was a great experience for me joining Wigan," he said.

"Of course, it was a tough job with the team fighting for relegation but I love challenges.

"The idea was to change the style of play and to try and stay up.

"Changing the style of training takes time and changing the system as well was quite stressful for the players.

"During my time we tried to change a lot of things but unfortunately it didn't work.

"We lost a few games and drew a couple.

"I made some good choices and there were things I needed to do better, but most importantly I learned, and I want to go again.

"It was very exciting working with those players but when you're not winning games and fighting for relegation everyone is stressed.

"The board had to do what they did."

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Toure also revealed what he'd learned most during his short time in charge.

"You always need more time, especially if you change the style of play," he added.

"It's a business of results and if it's not working and you're not winning games, you're under threat of being sacked and that's what happened.

"I'm taking it in a positive way because when you have a job you must be ready for the sack as well because it's part of the job and it's part of the new job I want to do.

"I want to learn from that and prepare myself to go for another opportunity.

"One thing I learned is, it's all about the players.

"You must work to the strength of the players.