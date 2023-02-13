News you can trust since 1853
Latest success story off the Wigan Harriers production line targets glory

Ashley Nemits is well on track to be Wigan's latest running star after winning the England Under-20s championships over 400m.

By Paul Kendrick
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:00pm

Her winning time of 54.16m - which smashed her personal best - was the perfect way to kick off the 2023 season.

Keely Hodgkinson 'disappointed' despite world best 800m time
Nemits, who hails from Appleton, is reaping the rewards of working under Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, alongside Keely Hodgkinson.

Ashley Nemits
"It's so inspiring training with them," she said. "They're such nice people at the same time, but they inspire me so much."

Nemits is determined to make up for lost time, with injuries having affected her during her short career to date.

"It was so hard but it's so rewarding to come out with what I wanted, so I'm happy," she added in an interview broadcast via the Athletics Weekly Twitter account. "I've had such a long journey to get here, it seemed like every time I had a big race I picked up a little niggle.

"So to come here and be in my best possible shape, I'm just so happy.

"For all the downs I've had, the ups like this make it all worthwhile.

"Every time I had a setback, I just focused on getting through the rehab, the bike sessions - which are so boring! - but it's obviously paid off.

"Next up is the British Championships, and I'm just going to give it my all and try to bring my PB down a bit more."

After the British Championship, Nemits will travel to South Africa with her team for some more warm-weather training.

