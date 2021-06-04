Latics complete signing of former Portsmouth defender Whatmough

Jack Whatmoure (Photo: Getty Images)

The former Portsmouth centre-back has joined on a two-year deal - on a day when George Johnston, who spent the end of last season at Latics, joined Bolton on a three-year deal.

Whatmough’s move had been widely expected, and his capture comes just days after Will Keane was retained on a new two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Whatmough returned from the third serious knee injury of his career to make 37 appearances for Pompey last season, scoring once.

He was out of contract in the summer and arrives as a free agent.

“It’s an exciting project coming up so it’s something I’m looking forward to,” he said.

“New owners, new players coming in, it’s exciting all round and I’m happy to be involved in.

“I’ve been at Portsmouth 13 years so I was ready for a change, and there’s no bigger change than driving four hours up the country!

“I can’t wait to get going now. I’ve worked with the gaffer before at Portsmouth, he’s a good bloke, he’ll get the best out of every player he works with.”

Asked what fans can expect from him, Whatmough replied: “100 per cent every game.

“I’d like to think I’m a ball-playing centre-back. Wigan play football the right way in my opinion.”

Elsewhere, out-of-contract Lee Evans appears close to completing a move to League One rivals Ipswich which would reunite him with his former Latics boss, Paul Cook.

And Swansea remain in pole position to snap up Kyle Joseph.