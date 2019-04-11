Adkins backs his old Wigan Athletic pal to beat drop

Nigel Adkins says his old pal Paul Cook is strong enough mentally to cope with the relegation dogfight - despite hammering a nail in Wigan Athletic’s coffin in midweek.

The Hull City boss watched his side come from behind to win 2-1 on Wednesday night to keep alive their own play-off hopes.

But he’s also keeping his fingers crossed Latics - and Reading, another of his old sides - can win their own battle this term and stay in the Championship.

When asked whether Cook - a former team-mate from the Springfield Park years - had the mentality to steer Wigan to safety, Adkins replied: “Yes, he’s mentally strong enough.

“Cookie’s absolutely spot on, he’s a top guy.

“I’d love Wigan to do well, and stay in the division - especially after they got promoted last season.

“They’ve got players in there who will keep fighting for themselves.

“I like to keep a good affinity to all my former sides, so hopefully Wigan and Reading can both stay up.

“But they’re in a dogfight, as are a number of sides at the bottom, and anyone can beat anyone in this league.”

Adkins also believes Latics could do with a spot of luck in the run-in, after being perhaps robbed at the KCOM.

Josh Windass looked to be denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by a Hull defender, only for referee David Webb to opt against awarding a red card.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of fortune,” Adkins added.

“There was a big talking point in the first half when Todd Kane slipped over.

“I actually thought he’d headed the ball at first, but it turns out he didn’t, and it hit his hand.

“The question mark would be was he the last man...but the referee has made the decision to give the yellow card.”