AFC Fylde 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Latics were held to a 1-1 draw by North West non-league side AFC Fylde after a Danny Rowe penalty forced the 2013 winners to a replay.

Rowe's 70th-minute spot-kick cancelled out Will Grigg's first-half header to keep the National League side in the hat for Monday's third-round draw.

Wigan dominated the first half, Grigg nodding onto the bar and Gavin Massey coming close.

But Northern Ireland international Grigg put the visitors ahead when he flicked Nathan Byrne's ball into the far corner.

Coasters keeper Jay Lynch made a smart save from Michael Jacobs just after the interval as Wigan went in for the kill - looking to put the tie to bed.

But with 20 minutes to play, superb Fylde skipper Sam Finley broke from deep, was brought down by Byrne and a spot-kick was awarded.

Rowe, who hit 50 goals in Fylde's promotion last season, stepped up and calmly converted from 12 yards