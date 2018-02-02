Amazing backing Will give Wigan Athletic a lift!

Will Grigg admits the Wigan Athletic fans acted as a 12th man during the FA Cup win over West Ham last weekend.

And the Northern Ireland international has called on the extra few thousand people who added to the home support to do the same tomorrow when this time Latics go in search of valuable league points against in-form Gillingham.

“It makes a massive difference when they come out in those numbers,” Grigg told the Wigan Post.

“All the lads have spoken about it, and we’ve certainly tried our best to get them back on a regular basis.

“If we could get anywhere near that number for the Gillingham game, that would give us a huge boost.

“Hopefully then we could repay them with another performance like we showed against West Ham.

“If we’re not going to entice people back with the way we played against West Ham, we’re never going to.

“The lads appreciate their efforts and hopefully we’ll keep a few of them for Saturday.”

Boosted by the fabulous backing from the stands, Latics took advantage of a rip-roaring start to have West Ham on the back foot from the off.

“I thought we came out from the first minute, we had a real tempo about us and energy,” Grigg acknowledged.

“As the game went on, our energy really came through and we deserved to win.

“Credit to the manager and his staff, they’ve got us playing some really good stuff this year.

“It’s a great place to be at the moment, we’re full of belief.”

And despite progress in the cup meaning at least one more game – and another league game being postponed later this month – Grigg says the players are relishing the challenge.

“The boys are playing so well we just want the games to come thick and fast,” he insisted.

“We’ve got a squad that’s good enough and big enough to manage, we don’t want a break.

“We’ve not got 11 or 12 players who are fighting for a shirt, we’ve probably got nearer 22 or 24.

“The manager’s got as real job on his hands to select a side and keep everyone happy.

“He’s shown he’s not afraid to change things when he sees fit, and the boys are really buying into it.”

Wigan’s lead at the top of League One was cut to one point in midweek, with Blackburn beating Walsall while Grigg and Co saw their game at Rochdale postponed.

Rovers, who have played two games more than Latics, have now scored one more goal to become the division’s top scorers.

But Latics also boast the best defence in the country – and Grigg says that is underpinning their assault on two competitions.

“The defensive record, and the number of clean sheets this year, has been unbelievable,” he added.

“That’s credit to the boys at the back, and also the rest of the team for backing them up.

“The forward players tend to get most of the plaudits for the goals, but the defence has given us a great platform this year.”