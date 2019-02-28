Award secures Parliament trip for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic will be recognised in Parliament for their outstanding community work, having been named the North West Checkatrade Community Club of the Year as part of the 2019 EFL Awards.

Following the exceptional work of Wigan Athletic Community Trust, the club will be joined alongside five other EFL regional winners at the House of Commons on Monday, March 4 to receive their awards.

Latics will then be put forward alongside the five other regional winners for the 2019 Checkatrade Community Club of the Year Award, which will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday, April 7 in central London.

The club impressed the judges due to their strategic focus and clarity of impact, plus their impressive reach in their community, particularly with young people - the next generation of fans.

A key project that caught the judges’ attention, Pathway 2 Participation, is a mentoring project working with some of the most vulnerable young people in Wigan and within one of the top 10 per cent of deprived neighbourhoods in the country.

The project takes a young person centred approach and works hand in hand with a range of supporting agencies including schools, youth justice agencies and mental health services to help them through the challenges they face.

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “Football clubs play such an important part in communities up and down the country so it is essential we recognise their fantastic work.

“This is the third time we have held the Parliamentary event to recognise the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year regional winners, and I am once again hugely impressed by the dedication and commitment shown by our clubs in tackling some of the most challenging issues in society.

“They play an important role in dealing with issues such as homelessness, reducing crime and improving health and education.

“This life-changing work can make a significant difference to some of our most vulnerable people and is testament to the power of football as a force for good.”

Wigan Athletic’s Community Trust head of community, Tom Flower said: “To be recognised twice in three years as the North West Checkatrade Community Club of the Year by the EFL is a great honour and reward for everyone who contributes to improving health, enhancing life chances and creating stronger communities in Wigan on behalf of Wigan Athletic.

“The work we have done in Marsh Green in helping to reduce anti-social behaviour in partnership with Wigan Council and local residents demonstrates the real difference and impact we can have on the lives of young people.”

The EFL received strong submissions from a wide range of clubs with the panel marking the applications on the range of projects delivered, their social impact and their showcase projects.

The six regional winners were selected by an independent judging panel including, the Times’ chief football writer, Henry Winter, Clive Efford MP, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at the PFA John Hudson, the Daily Mail’s Laura Lambert and the EFL Trust director of operations Mike Evans.