Big stage at Derby County will ‘bring out the best’ in Wigan Athletic, says Nathan Byrne

Nathan Byrne wants Wigan Athletic to make a ‘huge’ statement to their relegation rivals with a positive result at Derby tonight.

Latics play their game in hand against an out-of-form Derby side who have slipped out of the play-off places.

And Byrne says there’s no better time to improve a wretched away record that’s seen Latics win only once on the road – at Stoke last August – all season.

“We know it’s our game in hand, and three points would be be huge for us,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve a strong squad at the moment, hardly any injuries, and we go there in good spirits.

“This is what you’re involved in football for, to play in big games at big stadiums, and hopefully it’ll bring out the best in us.”

Latics go into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches, on the back of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

Byrne switched to right wing-back in a tweaked system, which saw Latics frustrate their high-flying opponents.

“We worked on the formation all week, and the manager thought that was the best way to stop them,” Byrne added.

“We managed to implement that well on the field, and it could have gone either way. Both teams had chances, but a draw was probably the right result.”