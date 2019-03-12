Blackburn are safe but we need those points - Wigan Athletic boss

Blackburn Rovers have already done enough to ensure they remain in the Championship next season, according to Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook -meaning they’ll be there to be shot at tonight!

The two sides were embroiled in a League One title race that went all the way to the final day of last season, with Latics emerging victorious.

But Rovers have managed to handle the step up to the second tier the better and, despite a dip in fortunes, are 11 points clear of the bottom three with 10 games to go.

“Blackburn have had an outstanding season, and they’ve got to a points tally very quickly,” Cook recognised.

“I’m sure Tony (Mowbray) will want to nick another win or two somewhere along the line to make sure.

“But the points tally they have is a very strong one, and that’s credit to how well they’ve done over the season.

“Every team in the league has different peaks and troughs, that’s football, that’s this league. Blackburn are having a dip at the moment but the credit they have in the bank means they are in a strong position.

“We respect them a lot, and we’ve had some very competitive games with them since I’ve been here.”

While Mowbray will not be feeling safe just yet, his counterpart at Wigan believes he can put the cue back in the rack.

“I think their 44 points is enough,” added Cook.

“With the teams below them, with the points tallies they have, you’re asking them to win a number of games that they’re not going to.

“Whether anyone likes to be told that or not, there is a certain number of points that will keep any team up.

“And it won’t be higher than what Blackburn will get to.

“They’re probably one win away from being able to enjoy the rest of the season, and I’m sure Tony will want to get it as quickly as possible.”