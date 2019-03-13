Blackburn Rovers 3 Wigan AthletIc 0: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Danny Graham’s double and Bradley Dack’s late gift helped Blackburn Rovers earn their first win in seven games on Tuesday.

Latics- despite controlling much of the first-half- fell behind in the 39th minute when Graham calmly scored from the spot after Reece James fouled the advancing Harrison Reed in the box.

Graham grabbed his second in the 54th minute after he capitalised on Jonas Olsson and Chey Dunkley’s failure to deal with goalkeeper David Raya’s route one long ball.

Dack completed the scoring four minutes from time when he made Latics pay for Olsson and Jamie Jones’ defensive howler.

It was a truly miserable evening for Paul Cook’s side who are now firmly in the relegation scrap going into the last nine games of the season.

Wigan have now won just four out of their last 29 games and have accumulated just three points out of a possible 51 in their last 17 matches on the road.

Following the 3-0 defeat, Latics dropped down to 20th place in the Championship.

Wigan fans were furious on social media after Tuesday’s crushing defeat at Ewood Park.

@adam1105_: “It’s not even the fact anyone isn’t putting in effort, we’re just not good enough.”

@GregFarrimond: “Can’t even use the ‘my lads ran their socks off’ excuse there neither because they didn’t. Heads went after the second and they stopped running. Not sure if it’s a reflection on them, the manager or (probably) both. But something needs to change #wafc.”

@No1fan_: “Absolutely horrendous. As bad as anything I’ve seen from a Latics team in the Championship. No excuses. #wafc.”

@livesey99: “I don’t think they’ve stopped playing for him. They didn’t for Caldwell in 2016 but they are absolutely shot of confidence and I have no idea where the next win is coming from. #wafc.”

@mjtaylor123: “He’s been setting up for draws for months. No difference at all between the last few months and Joyce era imo, we’re in free fall and as much of a good guy he is, he has lost the plot #wafc.”

@TomClisham: “Without doubt this is the worst Latics side I’ve seen us put out by a manager who hasn’t got a clue on how to manage a football team. One shot on target in 90 minutes. One away game win all year. This is worse than anything under Joyce and Mackay. #wafc.”

@AdamMello89: “Final straw for me that, can’t defend him anymore, he’s got to go unfortunately. David Unsworth will come in to take us down. #wafc.”

@maspey18: “That’s as bad as I’ve seen us play and if Dack was actually any good, it would have been worse! We are in trouble.”

@laticschief: “How many times have we gone into games saying how massive they are and ended up flapping it? First sign of pressure or hardship and these men collapse. Cook carries the can, but we have a squad full of wimps. #wafc.”

@kcromps: “I honestly thought we were the better team up until the shambolic 2nd goal. Then our heads collectively fell off. #wafc #notinbottom3.”

@king_dezeeuw06: “Cook should’ve gone in January but better late than never. Clueless.”

@Rich_Harmer: “Players and Cook should be refunding fans, this away form is disgraceful, we genuinely won’t get our next away win until league 1 next season, can’t even see us getting any more away points #wafc.”

@LaticsDave: “To stop playing and putting in the effort after 60 mins is simply unacceptable. Those #wafc players tonight simply gave up.”

@stuartalker: “Absolutely speechless. What was said at half time? Absolutely imploded. Not one of them knew what they were doing or what their roles were. Just totally gave up. Who comes in to sort this out because I don’t see a queue of people wanting to try and fix it. #wafc.”

@JamesSaintLatic: “He’s got to go after this for me barring some miracle. The players don’t even seem bothered out there. This has been the worst yet IMO. Can’t put into words how bad Blackburn are with several players out.”

Sam Rimmington: “Cook has to go now. Sorry, I’ve tried to defend him up to now but that is the worst performance I’ve seen. There’s nowt to this team, no energy, no nothing, cook must go.”

@mattylatics: “I know people will blame Paul Cook for last night, but the way the players just gave up after we went 2 nil down was absolutely disgraceful. It’s just fortunate that there are 4 teams worse than us #wafc.”

@NeilBurrowsUK: “I worry about the atmosphere on Saturday with Cook in charge. Could be toxic. Well-meaning fans and the club can bang the drum but hard to see many really backing the manager and his team. Cook sacked could bring fans together in a do or die, it's all on us now, mentality #wafc.”

@dmartw: “I've slept on it. Sacking Cook would be a disruption that would do more harm than good at the moment. However, lose on Saturday and it could be curtains. We need to get behind the team from the off, and stay behind them. No player likes playing in a toxic atmosphere #wafc.”