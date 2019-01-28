Bookings inevitable for Sam Morsy, admits Wigan Athletic chief

Paul Cook says Wigan Athletic will cop Sam Morsy’s two-game ban on the chin, with yellow cards being an unfortunate occupational hazard in the hustle and bustle of the engine room.

Morsy’s yellow card at Nottingham Forest was his 10th of the campaign, and he will now sit out Saturday’s visit of QPR and the trip to Rotherham United on February 9.

The fact Morsy appeared to barely touche Forest midfielder Ben Watson, and clearly couldn’t believe his punishment from referee Andy Davies, merely rubbed salt into Wigan wounds.

But Cook – who claimed last season that officials had it in for the Egyptian star, after Morsy had become the first player in the country to reach five bookings, which triggered a one-game ban – is maintaining a philosophical front.

“Sammy’s just a competitive lad, he’s gone in there just as competitive as the Forest lad,” the Latics boss said.

“I think most of the midfielders out there on Saturday got booked because it was so competitive out there.

“As a manager sometimes you’ve just got to accept that and the bookings that come with that.

“It is what it is...he’s our captain, our leader, he leads by example throughout the game...and he’s out for two matches.

“His desire to win football games is such that sometimes these things happen, and we have to accept that.”

Lee Evans would appear to be the most obvious candidate to replace Morsy, having been left out at the City Ground to accommodate the return of Darron Gibson.

Meanwhile, it’s been all quiet on the Euxton front to kick-off transfer deadline week.

Sunderland are expected to table a FIFTH bid for Will Grigg, but have so far yet to come back to the negotiating table.

Forest defender Danny Fox, who was left out at the weekend by Martin O’Neill because of Wigan’s interest, is expected to put pen to paper in the next 24 hours or so for a fee in the region of £300,000.

Latics remain interested in Reading defender Tyler Blackett, but face competition for his signature.

Leicester City midfielder Andy King – a Premier League title winner in 2015/16 – is another name to be thrown into the hat, but it’s understood there has been little movement on that score to date.