Bournemouth 2 Wigan Athletic 2

A stoppage-time equaliser from Steve Cook robbed Wigan Athletic of what would have been a thoroughly-deserved FA Cup giant-killing at Premier League Bournemouth.

The visitors had led 2-0 after half an hour through Will Grigg and Nick Powell, an advantage they took into the interval.

Grigg reacted quickest to a loose ball in the Bournemouth box on four minutes after Gavin Massey had tried to get his head to Reece James’ cross.

Then, on 29 minutes, Powell struck a 25-yard free-kick beyond the clutches of Cherries goalkeeper Artur Boruc, via a kind deflection off the wall.

Bournemouth pulled one back 10 minutes after the restart through Lys Mousset, but it looked as though Latics would hold on for a famous win.

There was major drama just before the 90-minute mark, when substitute Ivan Toney raced clean through and, as he rounded Boruc and held off the last defender, tumbled to the ground.

With the 462 travelling fans baying for a penalty, referee Andy Madley waved play on - with Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson then sent to the stands for his protestatioins to the fourth official.

And salt was added to the Wigan wounds in the second of three added minutes, when Cook rose highest to nod home past Christian Walton to set-up a replay at the DW Stadium later this month.