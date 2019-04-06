Bristol City 2 Wigan Athletic 2

Anthony Pilkington came off the bench to stab home a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a point for Wigan Athletic in a four-goal thriller at Bristol City.

Latics had enjoyed the best of an entertaining first half, and could and perhaps should have led by more than just the single goal.

That came on the 37-minute mark, with Reece James surely sewing up the goal of the season award with a month of the campaign still to go.

The on-loan Chelsea right-back won the ball on halfway, and advanced through the midfield before pulling the trigger from 30 yards, with the ball swerving into the top corner of the net.

Josh Windass steered a Nick Powell cross against the far post before the break, and the visitors continued to look the better side until the hour mark.

Then, City boss Lee Johnson made a triple substitution that changed the whole complexion of the game.

Within six minutes, Niclas Eliasson - one of the new-boys - crossed from the right for Matty Taylor to get in between Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley to head past Christian Walton.

Then, on 69 minutes, Taylor teed up another of the changes, Kasey Palmer, to lash into the roof of Walton's net.

City had chances to put the game to bed but failed to take them.

And Latics made a triple change of their own with 10 minutes to go that saw them restore parity in the nick of time.

With three of the five added minutes having been played, substitute Leon Clarke had a shot parried out into the path of fellow replacement Pilkington, who found the net to the delight of the 490 away fans behind the goal.

The late drama sees Latics climb to sixth-bottom of the Championship, although the gap to the drop zone has been cut to just two points.

