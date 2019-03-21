Bryan Robson coming to Ashton Town to lead Manchester United Legends against Wigan Athletic!

England great Bryan Robson has been confirmed as skipper of the star-studded Manchester United XI that will challenge the Latics Legends in this season’s Joseph’s Goal showpiece at Ashton Town FC!

Widely-regarded as one of United and England’s greatest ever players, Robson – nicknamed ‘Captain Marvel’ during a glittering playing career – will bring his side to Edge Green Street for this year’s fundraiser on Saturday, May 25 (3pm).

The clash will mark 20 years since United memorably won the Treble in 1999, a few months before Sir Alex Ferguson’s men came to Wigan to officially open the newly-built JJB Stadium.

Players from both sides will be announced over the coming weeks, but the Latics XI have already confirmed a couple of legendary leaders – FA Cup-winning captain Emmerson Boyce AND Arjan de Zeeuw, who will be flying in from his native Holland.

All proceeds will go to Wigan-based Joseph’s Goal charity, to find a cure for the rare genetic disorder, NKH.

Nine-year-old Joseph was Latics’ lucky mascot at Wembley in 2013, and the charity bearing his name funds ground-breaking research both in the UK and the USA.

Last season’s clash saw the Latics Legends beat a Manchester City XI on penalties after a 3-3 draw in front of a packed house.

Ticket details for the clash with United will be announced very shortly.