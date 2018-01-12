Burn’s might helps him land top award

Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for December.

Burn was the mainstay of a Wigan defence which went through the whole of the month without conceding a goal.

He also found time to score with a trademark header in the 2-0 win over Fleetwood.

Wigan manager Paul Cook said: “This is an award for the team as much as Dan, for their efforts throughout what is a difficult month. We have defended excellently as a team but, when required, Dan and his fellow centre back Chey Dunkley have been very reliable and long may that continue.”

Burn said: “When I first came here I struggled the first couple of months, but I’ve played well since then. I do feel like I’ve been putting in good performances this season so it’s nice to be recognised for that, even if it is a bit of a surprise.

“As a defender, a clean sheet is as good as a goal and it’s what you pride yourself on and as a team we’ve done very well. I don’t think there were many shots conceded during December, and to keep six in a row is a good achievement, so we’ll try to keep that run going.”

Rotherham United’s Paul Warne was named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for December.