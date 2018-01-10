Burn up for brace of awards

Wigan Athletic centre-back Dan Burn has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One player of the month award and the PFA Bristol Street Motors League One player of the month awards for December after a string of impressive performances.

The big centre-back is on a four-man shortlist for the Sky Bet gong alongside Doncaster defender Andy Butler, Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack and Peterborough striker Jack Marriott – who he’ll face at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

For the PFA Bristol Street Motors gong, he faces competition from the same three players as well as Rotherham striker David Ball and Latics team-mate Christian Walton, who didn’t concede a goal during the month - although thanks to the heroics of Burn and co, he wasn’t required to make a single save!

Latics striker Callum Lang, on loan at Morecambe, has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two award, after scoring five goals from just 263 minutes on the pitch during December.

The 19-year-old is up against Luton defender Alan Sheehan, Colchester midfielder Sammie Szmodics and Lincoln striker Matt Rhead.

The winners of the Sky Bet award will be announced on Friday morning.