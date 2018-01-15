Byrne swaps Latics for Latics!

Jack Byrne has completed his permanent transfer from Wigan Athletic to Oldham for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Irish midfielder had spent the first half of the season on loan with the ‘other’ Latics, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances.

And Oldham boss Richie Wellens revealed over the weekend he was confident of pushing a deal through.

Byrne made only two substitute appearances for Wigan after joining 12 months ago from Manchester City.

Ironically, both of those produced wins for Latics, against Rotherham and Barnsley.

But he was clearly not part of Paul Cook’s plans for this term, and had been training with the Academy at Christpher Park before agreeing to join Oldham.

While the fee is undisclosed, Latics are understood to hold a significant sell-on should he realise his potential elsewhere.

“I feel we’ve developed the player over the last three months,” said Wellens.

“Other clubs had come in snooping, and now if they want to come in and snoop it will obviously cost them money to get him.

“We can develop him knowing that, if someone wants to come in with a good offer for us to sell him, we’ll be happy to do that.

“Jack is a really good footballer, and he’s one of those that can play the final pass and create chances.

“It’s about people getting on the end of them.”