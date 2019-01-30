Championship rumours - Bristol City reportedly want to sign Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga | Blackburn join Stoke in race to sign Southampton’s Charlie Austin | January 30

Bristol City reportedly want to sign Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga and are prepared to lodge an audacious bid. (TEAMtalk)

Stoke want Burnley’s Sam Vokes, who is expected to fetch £9 million but will only be put up for sale if the Premier League side secure a replacement. (Mail Online)

Sheffield United are on the verge of completing their loan deal for Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. (Various)

Aston Villa are still in the hunt for three new players before the deadline, with rumoured names including Tyrone Mings, Isaac Hayden, Nathaniel Chalobah and Charlie Austin. (Birmingham Mail)

West Brom are close to the signing of Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds United and Aston Villa are monitoring 18-year-old Watford striker Ryan Cassidy. (Various)

Blackburn have joined Stoke in the race to sign Southampton’s Charlie Austin. (Sun)