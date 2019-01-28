Championship rumours - Leeds, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and West Brom chase Fulham trio | Manchester United and Liverpool will battle to sign Birmingham City whizkid Romello Mitchell | January 28

Leeds, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and West Brom have enquired about Fulham trio Stefan Johansen, Floyd Ayite and Neeskens Kebano, who are free to leave this week. (TEAMTalk)

Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz will complete his transfer from Ruch Chorzow to Leeds today after the 17-year-old flew to England over the weekend. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa and Wolves have been tipped to sign Southampton striker Charlie Austin after losing his first-team spot under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough have seen an opening bid for striker Isaac Vassell turned down by Birmingham City for being too low. (The Sun)

Grant Leadbitter is set to leave Middlesbrough on Monday as he travels to Sunderland to complete his medical ahead of a return to his boyhood club. (Sunderland Echo)

Sheffield Wednesday have placed a £14m price tag on Fernando Forestierri, who is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere. (The Sun)

West Brom have offered Aboubakar Kamara a Fulham escape route after a number of bust-ups with Aleksandar Mitrovic led to him being told to train with the U23s (Daily Mail)

The Baggies are also struggling to tie up a deal for Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis following issues over a work permit. (The Sun)

Sheffield United will allow Leon Clarke to decide his own future with Millwall, Bristol City and Hull City all reportedly interested in signing him before Thursday’s deadline. (Sheffield Star)

And the Blades could replace him with Scott Hogan, who have been credited with interest alongside Bristol City. (Bristol Live)

Manchester United and Liverpool will battle to sign Birmingham City whizkid Romello Mitchell, 16, after scouting him in the Blues’ U16s clash with Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest are weighing up an £8m move for West Ham defender Reece Oxford with Everton and Arsenal also thought to be monitoring his situation. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke City will allow either Saido Berahino, Peter Crouch or Benik Afobe to leave the club if a £9m deal for Burnley striker Sam Vokes can be finalised. (The Sun)

The Potters will also consider offers for Darren Fletcher and Bojan Kirkic. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Stoke are deciding whether turn to Barnsley’s Liam Lindsay or Middlesbrough loanee Danny Batth after Portsmouth slashed a £5m asking price on Matt Clarke. (The Sun)

Hull City want to take Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn on loan for the remainder of the season following an unsuccessful spell at Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers have held talks with Harry Chapman over a permanent deal after Middlesbrough granted Tony Mowbray permission to speak to him. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Bristol City player loan manager Brian Tinnion has confirmed Manchester United are watching Antoine Semenyo, believing “they really like him”. (Bristol Live)

The Robins have recalled the 19-year-old from his loan spell at Newport County as they prepare to sell him, who is said to be valued at £2m. (South Wales Argus)